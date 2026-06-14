England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base Plunged Into Lockdown by Kansas City Tornado Warning

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 aspirations hit an unforeseen snag shortly after their arrival in Kansas City, as the host city was plunged into chaos by a severe thunderstorm and multiple tornado warnings on Saturday evening, June 13, 2026. The dramatic weather event forced the Three Lions squad to take immediate shelter, halting their initial acclimatisation to their US base camp. FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking ‘In Full Force’ During Matches.

The squad, under manager Thomas Tuchel, had only just touched down in the Midwest on Saturday afternoon, flying in from a pre-tournament camp in Florida, and held a community training session at their Swope Soccer Village base in what was initially clear, blazing sunshine. However, as evening approached, the tranquil scene gave way to a rapidly escalating weather crisis.

Kansas City Under Siege by Severe Weather

As per Reuters, The National Weather Service issued an urgent tornado watch for the Kansas City metropolitan area, which later escalated to warnings, prompting sirens to blare across the city until 11 PM Central Time. Residents, tourists, and indeed the England squad, were strongly advised to seek shelter in sturdy buildings, away from windows, as the storm front unleashed winds gusting between 70 to 80 miles per hour (113-129 km/h). The destructive weather led to widespread power outages, caused by downed trees, snapped utility poles, and compromised electrical lines. As a direct consequence of the escalating threat, a planned fan festival in the city was also prematurely shut down to ensure public safety.

Impact on England's Preparations

For the England players, who had just begun to settle into their World Cup base, the evening was spent confined indoors, a stark contrast to the earlier community engagement. While no direct injuries to the squad or staff have been reported, the disruption undoubtedly adds an unexpected layer of complexity to their meticulously planned World Cup build-up. This latest incident follows a minor setback earlier in their journey when some training kit was stolen in transit from Florida, though it was later recovered with arrests made. Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands.

England's primary objective in selecting Kansas City as their base was its central US location, aiming to minimise travel distances for their group stage matches. Their campaign is set to kick off in just three days.

Upcoming Fixture

Competition Match Date Kick-off Time (BST/ET) Venue FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage England vs Croatia Wednesday, June 17, 2026 9 PM BST / 4 PM ET Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Despite the turbulent start to their Kansas City tenure, the England squad remains focused on their opening fixture. Thomas Tuchel and his team will be keen to put these early distractions behind them and concentrate fully on their pursuit of World Cup glory, starting with a strong performance against Croatia.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).