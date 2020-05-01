English Premier League Table-Toppers Liverpool Disappointed by Mayor’s Comments on Ending Current Season

Liverpool Football Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson fears that if Premier League is resumed behind closed doors, fans would gather outside Anfield neglecting the social distancing rules to celebrate the eventual title win. So in a recent interview, he has asked the current season to be cancelled and to crown the Reds as champions. However, the league leaders are disappointed with the mayor’s comments that the competition should not even start behind closed doors. Roberto Firmino Practices Goal-Keeping Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Leaves Liverpool Awestruck (Watch Video).

There are reports in England that teams will be allowed to return to training with hopes of restarting the current campaign as soon as possible behind closed doors. Liverpool have a 25-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City and are just two wins away from claiming their first league title in 30 years.

However, in a recent interview with BBC, Liverpool’s mayor said ‘Even if it was behind closed doors, there'd be many thousands of people who would turn up outside Anfield. A lot of people would come to celebrate, so I think it's a non-starter.’ ‘It would be farcical. It isn't just about Liverpool. They deserve it, they should be crowned league champions.’ He added.

Liverpool replied to these comments in an official statement saying there was ‘lack of evidence’ to support these claims and they are ‘disappointed’ by comments of Mayor Joe Anderson. ‘In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures’ the club added.

The football association wants to restart the league behind closed doors and will meet on Friday to decide on a potential start of June 8, but some players and pundits have expressed their doubts. Recently Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero claimed that the players are ‘scared’ by the prospect of resuming the season.