Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted players in Europe at the moment. And it looks like the Norwegian striker could be on his way to England in the summer. Manchester City are tipped to land the inform center-forward as hinted by Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer during a recent TV appearance. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Close To £100m Deal for Borussia Dortmund Striker.

Manchester City played most of the last and the current season without a recognised number nine. However, the Mancunian team are in the market in search of one. They have already signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate in that position. But Erling Haaland remains their number one priority and the deal could soon be completed.

'[Guardiola and Haaland]will benefit from each other. Because Pep, of course – I was able to experience him for three years – has a certain idea. I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question. But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward.' Sammer said during an appearance on Amazon Prime.

But when asked if the deal was done, Sammer said: 'I didn't hear anything today, yesterday, the day before yesterday. I know City is after him. The numbers – I had whiplash! I passed out. My wife picked me up again. Accordingly, it is possible.'

Manchester City are the front runner to sign Erling Halanad in the summer. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in contention but with the Norwegian's father being a former City player and the opportunity to play under Guardiola, gives the Mancunian side an edge over the others.

Erling Haaland has a £63 million release clause which will be activated in the summer. Manchester City are willing to meet the price while also agreeing to pay a substantial amount to his agent Mino Riola and a signing bonus that could take the deal over £100 million

