Erling Haaland has been one of the most in-demand players in world football at the moment. The Borussia Dortmund striker is tipped to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window with several European heavyweights battling for his signature, Manchester City are termed as heavy favourites but manager Pep Guardiola believes the deal will be difficult. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Advisor Hints At Manchester City Move For Forward.

It is understood that the Norwegian striker has a £63 million release clause in his contract which will become active at the end of the current season and if anyone wants to sign him they must match that figure. Manchester City were said to be ready to meet those demands but their manager has down-played the possibility of that at the moment.

‘Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players. Right now, listen, It’s impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here. He’s a Dortmund player and we’ve an incredible run ahead of us.’ Guardiola said in a recent interview when quizzed about Erling Haaland.

‘At the end of the season, it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen. Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for the next five, six, seven years maybe once in the last 12 months. I’m not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn’t have a striker.’ He added.

Erling Haaland has been a revelation since his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The striker has struggled with injuries this season but remains a crucial part of the Bundesliga outfit. The striker has played a role in 29 goals for the club in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

