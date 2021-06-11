After being postponed for a year, UEFA European Championship or Euro finally takes place from tonight onwards. The Euro 2020 will begin on June 12 (mid-night) and will end with final on July 12. Meanwhile, for Euro 2020 Day 1 schedule with kick-off time in IST, continue reading. UEFA Euro 2020 FAQs: Schedule for PDF Download, Live Streaming, Online Telecast With IST Timings, Full Time Table & Other Details Available for Free.

24 teams will take on each other in the Euro 2020. The teams have been divided into four groups and each group features four teams. Group A houses Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales. Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Russia complete the Group B. Group C comprises of Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia and Ukraine. Croatia, Czech Republic, England and Scotland are part of Group D. In Group E Poland, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden are placed. And France, Germany, Hungary and Portugal are in Group F. Loved UEFA Euro 2020 Google Doodle? Here's a Throwback to Euro 2016 Google Doodle That Gave Us An Animated Glimpse of Eiffel Tower.

Euro 2020 Day 1 Schedule With Time in IST

On day one of the Euro 2020, Turkey will face against Italy. It will be a Group A fixture and takes place at Olimpico in Rome. The match will be held on June 12 but at 12:30 am as per the IST.

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

Later on June 12, two more matches will take place. Wales and Switzerland will face-off against each other at the Baku Olympic Stadium with kick-off time at 6:30 pm IST. Denmark and Finland will later take on each other at Parken Stadium with kick-off time 09:30 pm IST.

