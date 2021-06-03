Striker Harry Kane has said that it would be a failure if he doesn't end up winning a major title for England when he is nearing the end of his career. Kane is an integral part of Gareth Southgate's England team for the Euros this year and there are expectations of big performances from him, coming on the back of a personally successful Premier League campaign where he ended as the highest scorer and assist-provider. Despite England putting together promising squads, they have failed to win an international title. England ended in the fourth place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished third in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. Kane however wants to make things right so that his team can go all the way. Euro 2020, Group D: A Look at England's Strength, Weakness and Chances At This Year's European Championship

"I hope my mum doesn’t mind me revealing her age, but she was born in 1966. My dad was born in 1964, so he was two when England won the World Cup,” he said. “That is how long ago we are talking about, and it’s down to us to put that right. I think if I finish my career as a footballer without winning a major trophy for England, I would see that as a failure," the 27-year old added.

While commenting on his teammates and the competition they are about to take on in the Euros, he said, "There is a lot of expectation but there is a lot of belief. I know these players and I feel we are ready for anything. There are some great teams — France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal — and to win it we know we have to beat some of those teams, and that is the challenge.

“But I know for sure, none of those teams will want to face us. A lot of their best players play with us and against us, week in, week out; they know we are a tough opponent for any of them," Kane added.

There have been a lot of reports doing the rounds that Harry Kane is eager to leave his Premier League club to win titles. While all of that talk and speculation is going on, it is indeed difficult to focus and concentrate on the task at hand. But Kane isn't one of those people who would easily lose focus. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Striker Hold Talk With Barcelona Amid Manchester United Interest

He said, "[Fame] has changed my life. But it hasn’t changed me as a person,” he says. “I would say the same about money. It means I can look after my wife and my family. But I can promise you if football was still an amateur sport, and we got paid nothing, I would still be a footballer.

“There is no other job that could give me the satisfaction this one does. I just happen to be playing in an era when the top players earn a lot.

“I want to be with [my wife] and the family. I am not a drinker, I am not someone who wants to be seen out and about. I want to be a top footballer, and that means focus and it means doing everything you need to do to be the best you can be," the Tottenham striker added.

There is a lot of expectation but there is a lot of belief. I know these players and I feel we are ready for anything. “There are some great teams — France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal — and to win it we know we have to beat some of those teams, and that is the challenge.

“But I know for sure, none of those teams will want to face us. A lot of their best players play with us and against us, week in, week out; they know we are a tough opponent for any of them.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).