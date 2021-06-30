The Euros have already proven to be one of the most memorable competitions in recent history and surely, that's not it. After a highly entertaining group stage and a dramatic round of 16, the competition has narrowed down to eight teams, who would be aiming for European glory. The quarter-finals would be held from July 2-4 in Indian Standard Time. Take a look at the quarter-final schedule of the tournament. Euro 2020: Three Reasons Why France Were Knocked Out of the Tournament Early

Switzerland pulled off arguably one of the biggest upsets in this tournament by ousting France from the competition, defeating them 5-4 on penalties. Italy beat Austria in an exciting contest to qualify. Defending champions Portugal also bowed out, losing 0-1 to Belgium. Spain on the other hand, returned to form with a thrilling 5-3 win over Croatia while Sweden, an in-form side, were handed a shock exit by Ukraine, who made it to the last eight for the first time.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals schedule:

Match Teams Date & Time (IST) Venue Quarter-final 1 Switzerland vs Spain July 02, 9:30 PM St.Petersburg Quarter-final 2 Belgium vs Italy July 03, 12:30 AM Munich Quarter-final 3 Czech Republic vs Denmark July 03, 9:30 PM Baku Quarter-final 4 Ukraine vs England July 04, 12:30 AM Rome

