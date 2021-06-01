After being deferred by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 will kick off from June 11 onwards. This is the 60th edition of the European championships and will be played across 11 cities across Europe. The competition was originally planned to be played from 12 June to 12 July 2020 but was postponed and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. Meanwhile, fans searching for EURO 2020 fixtures, full schedule, venue and match timings can scroll down below. EURO 2020 Schedule PDF For Free.

This will be the first time that the Euros will be played across Europe and will be a one-off event to celebrate the 60th "birthday" of the European Championship competition. Wembley Stadium in London will hosts the semi-finals and finals for the second time ever as the tournament is set to be played across 11 countries. This will also be the first time that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be introduced in the European Championships. UEFA Euro 2020: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Other Top Players Who Won’t be Part of This Year’s European Championship.

EURO 2020 Schedule & Fixture List

Match No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 12 Turkey vs Italy 00:30 Stadio Olimpico, Rome 2 June 12 Wales vs Switzerland 18:30 Olympic Stadium, Baku 3 June 12 Denmark vs Finland 21:30 Parken, Copenhagen 4 June 13 Belgium vs Russia 00:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 5 June 13 England vs Croatia 18:30 Wembley, London 6 June 13 Austria vs North Macedonia 21:30 National Arena, Bucharest 7 June 14 Netherlands vs Ukraine 00:30 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam 8 June 14 Scotland vs Czech Republic 18:30 Hampden Park, Glasgow 9 June 14 Poland vs Slovakia 21:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 10 June 15 Spain vs Sweden 00:30 Olympic Stadium, Seville 11 June 15 Hungary vs Portugal 21:30 Puskas Arena, Budapest 12 June 16 France vs Germany 00:30 Allianz Arena. Munich 13 June 16 Finland vs Russia 18:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 14 June 16 Turkey vs Wales 21:30 Olympic Stadium, Baku 15 June 17 Italy vs Switzerland 00:30 Stadio Olimpico, Rome 16 June 17 Ukraine vs North Macedonia 18:30 National Arena, Bucharest 17 June 17 Denmark vs Belgium 21:30 Parken, Copenhagen 18 June 18 Netherlands vs Austria 00:30 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam 19 June 18 Sweden vs Slovakia 18:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 20 June 18 Croatia vs Czech Republic 21:30 Hampden Park, Glasgow 21 June 19 England vs Scotland 00:30 Wembley, London 22 June 19 Hungary vs France 18:30 Puskas Arena, Budapest 23 June 19 Portugal vs Germany 21:30 Allianz Arena, Munich 24 June 20 Spain vs Poland 00:30 Olympic Stadium, Seville 25 June 20 Italy vs Wales 21:30 Stadio Olimpico, Rome 26 June 20 Switzerland vs Turkey 21:30 Olympic Stadium, Baku 27 June 21 Ukraine vs Austria 21:30 National Arena, Bucharest 28 June 21 North Macedonia vs Netherlands 21:30 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam 29 June 22 Finland vs Belgium 00:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 30 June 22 Russia vs Denmark 00:30 Parken, Copenhagen 31 June 23 Czech Republic vs England 00:30 Wembley, London 32 June 23 Criatia vs Scotland 00:30 Hampden Park, Glasgow 33 June 23 Sweden vs Poland 21:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 34 June 23 Slovakia vs Spain 21:30 Olympic Stadium, Seville 35 June 24 Germany vs Hungary 00:30 Allianz Arena, Munich 36 June 24 Portugal vs France 00:30 Puskas Arena, Budapest 37 June 26 Group A (2) vs Grouo B (2) 21:30 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam 38 June 27 Group A (1) vs Group C (2) 00:30 Wembley Stadium, London 39 June 27 Group C (1) vs Group D,E,F (3) 21:30 Puskas Arena, Budapest 40 June 28 Group B (1) vs Group A,D,E,F (3) 00:30 Olympic Stadium, Seville 41 June 28 Group D (2) vs Group E (2) 21:30 Parken, Copenhagen 42 June 29 Group F (1) vs Group A,B,C (3) 00:30 National Arena, Bucharest 43 June 29 Group D (1) vs Group F (2) 21:30 Wembley, London 44 June 30 Group E (1) vs Group A,B,C,D (3) 00:30 Hampden Park, Glasgow 45 July 2 Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 41 21:30 St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg 46 July 3 Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 38 00:30 Allianz Arena, Munich 47 July 3 Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 37 21:30 Olympic Stadium, Baku 48 July 4 Winner Match 44 vs Winner Match 43 00:30 Stadio Olimpico, Rome 49 July 7 Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45 00:30 Wembley, London 50 July 8 Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47 00:30 Wembley, London 51 July 12 Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 00:30 Wembley, London

Defending champions Portugal are drawn in Group F along with the likes of France and Germany. 2012 champions Spain are placed in Group E while Qualifying perfectionists Italy find themselves in Group A. Belgium (Group B), Netherlands (Group C), England (Group D) are some of the high-profile teams in other groups.

