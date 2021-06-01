After being deferred by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 will kick off from June 11 onwards. This is the 60th edition of the European championships and will be played across 11 cities across Europe. The competition was originally planned to be played from 12 June to 12 July 2020 but was postponed and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. Meanwhile, fans searching for EURO 2020 fixtures, full schedule, venue and match timings can scroll down below. EURO 2020 Schedule PDF For Free.
This will be the first time that the Euros will be played across Europe and will be a one-off event to celebrate the 60th "birthday" of the European Championship competition. Wembley Stadium in London will hosts the semi-finals and finals for the second time ever as the tournament is set to be played across 11 countries. This will also be the first time that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be introduced in the European Championships. UEFA Euro 2020: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Other Top Players Who Won’t be Part of This Year’s European Championship.
EURO 2020 Schedule & Fixture List
|Match No
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|June 12
|Turkey vs Italy
|00:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|2
|June 12
|Wales vs Switzerland
|18:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|3
|June 12
|Denmark vs Finland
|21:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|4
|June 13
|Belgium vs Russia
|00:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|5
|June 13
|England vs Croatia
|18:30
|Wembley, London
|6
|June 13
|Austria vs North Macedonia
|21:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|7
|June 14
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|00:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|8
|June 14
|Scotland vs Czech Republic
|18:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|9
|June 14
|Poland vs Slovakia
|21:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|10
|June 15
|Spain vs Sweden
|00:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|11
|June 15
|Hungary vs Portugal
|21:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|12
|June 16
|France vs Germany
|00:30
|Allianz Arena. Munich
|13
|June 16
|Finland vs Russia
|18:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|14
|June 16
|Turkey vs Wales
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|15
|June 17
|Italy vs Switzerland
|00:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|16
|June 17
|Ukraine vs North Macedonia
|18:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|17
|June 17
|Denmark vs Belgium
|21:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|18
|June 18
|Netherlands vs Austria
|00:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|19
|June 18
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|18:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|20
|June 18
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|21:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|21
|June 19
|England vs Scotland
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|22
|June 19
|Hungary vs France
|18:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|23
|June 19
|Portugal vs Germany
|21:30
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|24
|June 20
|Spain vs Poland
|00:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|25
|June 20
|Italy vs Wales
|21:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|26
|June 20
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|27
|June 21
|Ukraine vs Austria
|21:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|28
|June 21
|North Macedonia vs Netherlands
|21:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|29
|June 22
|Finland vs Belgium
|00:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|30
|June 22
|Russia vs Denmark
|00:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|31
|June 23
|Czech Republic vs England
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|32
|June 23
|Criatia vs Scotland
|00:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|33
|June 23
|Sweden vs Poland
|21:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|34
|June 23
|Slovakia vs Spain
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|35
|June 24
|Germany vs Hungary
|00:30
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|36
|June 24
|Portugal vs France
|00:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|37
|June 26
|Group A (2) vs Grouo B (2)
|21:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|38
|June 27
|Group A (1) vs Group C (2)
|00:30
|Wembley Stadium, London
|39
|June 27
|Group C (1) vs Group D,E,F (3)
|21:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|40
|June 28
|Group B (1) vs Group A,D,E,F (3)
|00:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|41
|June 28
|Group D (2) vs Group E (2)
|21:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|42
|June 29
|Group F (1) vs Group A,B,C (3)
|00:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|43
|June 29
|Group D (1) vs Group F (2)
|21:30
|Wembley, London
|44
|June 30
|Group E (1) vs Group A,B,C,D (3)
|00:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|45
|July 2
|Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 41
|21:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|46
|July 3
|Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 38
|00:30
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|47
|July 3
|Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 37
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|48
|July 4
|Winner Match 44 vs Winner Match 43
|00:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|49
|July 7
|Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|50
|July 8
|Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|51
|July 12
|Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50
|00:30
|Wembley, London
Defending champions Portugal are drawn in Group F along with the likes of France and Germany. 2012 champions Spain are placed in Group E while Qualifying perfectionists Italy find themselves in Group A. Belgium (Group B), Netherlands (Group C), England (Group D) are some of the high-profile teams in other groups.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).