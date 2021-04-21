With six major clubs from Premier League and also Atletico de Madrid being the latest to withdraw from the European Super League, the breakaway tournament has been faced a major jolt. Now, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has said that the league cannot go ahead given the fact that major clubs have pulled out. Juventus has been facing a lot of backlash from the fans for being the founding member of the European Super League. Many others including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City had been the founding members of the Europan Super League. European Super League: All Six Premier League Clubs Withdraw from the Competition.

But after a severe backlash from UEFA and FIFA, many clubs have pulled out. Now Juventus President was asked if the project could still happen to which he said, "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case." Serie A duo Inter Milan and AC Milan have also announced their withdrawal from the European Super League. Teams like Everton had already condemned the league. In fact, Liverpool players also had jointly issued a statement and had explained that they do not like the league and wished that the tournament didn't happen.

James Milner after the game against Leeds United also mentioned that he doesn't like the league. The statement was shared by players of Liverpool on their social media accounts. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola had also voiced their opposition about the league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).