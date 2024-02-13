Defending champions Manchester City will be facing Copenhagen in an away tie in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash of this season’s Champions League. The team is in a strong position in the English Premier League and active in the FA Cup, which means they have a case for the treble once again which will be a feat no club has managed in England. Pep Guardiola’s men have won their last six matches in the league and are in sublime form. Copenhagen on the other hand have lost twice in their domestic competition and are third in the points table. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack though on their home soil. Copenhagen versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Knockout Stage Starts With Manchester City and Real Madrid Again Looking Best in Europe.

Copenhagen will be without the services of the suspended Lukas Lerager, who received his marching orders against Galatasaray on the last matchday. Theo Sander and Davit Khocholava have knee injuries and ruled out Birger Meling will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability. Ronny Bardghji should line up as the lone striker with Elias Achouri and Mohamed Elyounoussi on the wings.

Erling Haaland played a crucial role in the win over Everton for Manchester City and he will be under the spotlight once again. Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden should keep their spots on the wings with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as the two attacking midfielders. With Rodri in the starting eleven, the team has not lost a game for more than a year, which tells us about his importance. Manchester City 2–0 Everton, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne Back in Tandem as Citizens Keep Pressure on Liverpool in EPL Title Race.

When is FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

FC Copenhagen will host Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 clash on Wednesday, February 14. the match is set to be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, starting at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. For FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Expect Manchester City to secure a commanding lead at the end of this first leg.

