The ISL 2023-24 is about to reach the end of the league stage fixtures. In the penultimate game of the season FC Goa will host Chennaiyin FC at their home. Both the teams have qualified for the ISL 2023-24 playoffs alongside Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC. Chennaiyin FC trumped East Bengal is the last moment to enter the semifinal. Coach Own Coyle has once again delivered them success, paving their path into the playoffs from a stage where they didn't look competitive at all. The match against Goa will be a stage of preparation for them as they will look to make a final push for the title from the playoffs. ISL 2023–24: Top-Two Berth in Sight for FC Goa As They Host Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa on the other hand, have an outside chance of making their way into the top two, thereby making their work easier as then they will secure a direct qualification in the semifinals. They have played some good football this season with players like Noah Sadaoui and Jay Gupta impressing. Noah has ten goals beside his name and he will look to score more in this game. Having completed a hat-trick of victories with the 3-2 comeback result away at Jamshedpur on Tuesday, Manolo Marquez and his boys will look to add one more to their tally and carry forward the positive momentum that they’ve built over the past month, as the Cup playoffs knock on the door too.

When Is FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, April 14. The FCG vs CFC match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC. For FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to see the live action. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. FC Goa at home like to play an attacking brand of football win the game by a margin of 3-1.

