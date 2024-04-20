ISL 2023-24 has already got it's three semifinalists in Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC. For the only remaining slot in the top four, FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in the second play-off game. FC Goa played Chennaiyin FC just a few days ago in the penultimate match of the league stage and secured a comfortable victory by a margin of 4-1. Although the dynamics of a knockout game will be different, Goa coach Manolo Marquez will be confident to replicate the same performance. FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run (45 points from their 22 matches), having secured victories in four out of their last five matches. ISL 2023–24: Odisha FC Win First-Ever Playoff Tie, Reach Semifinals by Beating Kerala Blasters FC.

Contrastingly, Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in their previous fixture against FC Goa, have demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With wins in three of their last five matches, they are poised to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to their opponents. Chennaiyin FC had scored at least two goals or more in each of their three matches ahead of the FC Goa encounter in their last game and were also able to defeat eventual league shield champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle is a veteran and his experience in the knockout stage will be handy for the Marinamachans.

When Is FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC in the play-offs of the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 20. The FCG vs CFC match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24 Playoffs: Chennaiyin FC Eye Semi-Finals Berth Against Arch-Rivals FC Goa.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC. For FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to see the live action. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. FC Goa at home like to play an attacking brand of football win the game by a margin of 3-1.

