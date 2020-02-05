FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs HYD in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

FC Goa (Photo Credits: ISL)

In their first outing post the Sergio Lobera era, FC Goa will be facing bottom-placed Hyderabad FC hoping to continue the good work started by the Spaniard under a new management helmed by interim coach Clifford Miranda and technical director Derrick Pereira. FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match in Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium with a 12-match winless Hyderabad FC hoping to halt FC Goa from reaching their third successive ISL playoffs. Goa are level on points with ISL 2019-20 leaders ATK but are second on goal-difference and will be gear to reclaim the spot with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for FCG vs HYD encounter in ISL 2019-20, should scroll down for all information. FC Goa Vs Hyderabad FC - Live Football Score.

Hyderabad’s last victory in ISL 6 came in November against Kerala Blasters at home. They are yet to win away from home and have lost seven successive matches on the road. A penalty miss, squandered opportunities and Nish Kumar’s seventh-minute strike highlighted their previous game against Bengaluru FC and it has been the same story in the last two games for the Mehrajuddin Wadoo coached-side. Hyderabad will, however, have Souvik Chakrabati and midfielder Hitesh Sharma – both signed for Mumbai City FC and ATK in the winter transfer window – available for the FC Goa game. FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

FC Goa, on the other, will miss midfielder Edu Bedia, who is suspended for the game after accumulating four yellow cards but Ahmed Jahouh is fit and running after missing the Odisha FC match. FC Goa have lost only once at home in six matches while winning the four and drawing one. But with Lobera no longer present it will be interesting to see how Goa move with the ball.

When is FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on February 05, 2020 (Wednesday). FCG vs HYD match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 2019-20. Viewers can watch the FCG vs HYD game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT of Star network, will be live streaming the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019-20 match live for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also watch the game live JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY to stay updated with the live scores of FCG vs HYD ISL 2019-20 encounter.

FC Goa are tied on points with table leaders with both teams on 30 points after 15 games. Goa, however, have a poor goal ratio and are therefore placed second in the team standings and a draw will be enough to take them to the top temporarily. Hyderabad FC, on the other, are placed at the bottom with only six points from 15 matches, five behind NorthEast United, who have also played two matches fewer, and are a rung above them.