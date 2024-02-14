Goa are second in the Indian Super league behind Odisha FC with 28 points from 12 matches. They trail the league leaders by three points but they have games in hands, which they can utilize to get the top spot. Although making it to the play-offs is the only real priority for teams but momentum plays a huge role in the competition. The gaurs are undefeated in their last five matches and next play host to Mohun Bagan. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan endured three defeats in a row before managing a draw and a win in their last two encounters. They are well in the race for a top four finish and a win here could get them in the play-off spot for now. Goa versus Mohun Bagan will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. AIFF Technical Committee Meets Indian Men’s Football Coach Igor Stimac Following AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Defender Jay Gupta scored for Goa in the last match to help them secured a much-needed win. Sandesh Jhingan is ruled out for the rest of the season for the home side and in his absence, Odei Onaindia and Carl McHugh did well in the backline. Going forward, Carlos Martínez will lead the line with Indian international Brandon Fernandes as the playmaker.

Anirudh Thapa ran the show for Mohun Bagan against Hyderabad and was rewarded with a goal. His partnership with Sahal Abdul Samad will be a key factor in determining who wins the midfield battle in the contest. Jason Cummings has looked lively in the opponent box and Goa will need to do well to keep him quiet.

When Is FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 14. The FCG vs MBSG match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, India, and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24: Iker Guarrotxena Helps Mumbai City FC Clinch 1–0 Win Over East Bengal.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 Network SD/HD TV channels and VH1/HD to watch the match in English. Fans who want to watch this in regional commentary can do so on Sports 18 Khel TV channels (Hindi commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary). For live streaming details, scroll down. For FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Goa at home could prove to be a tough challenge for Mohun Bagan, as the home side look to secure all three points here.

