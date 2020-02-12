FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs MCFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

FC Goa (Photo Credits: ISL)

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 Online Live Streaming & Live Telecast: It is the clash of the titans in the Indian Super League as FC Goa host Mumbai City FC in what should be a high octane clash. The Gaurs are level on points with ATK with 33 managed from 16 games but an inferior goal difference sees them drop to second. A win tonight at home should see them climb to the top which will also be their fourth straight victory in the league. Mumbai City FC are fourth in the standings but have Chennaiyin FC chasing frantically. They will need to be at their composed best against the mighty FC Goa who score goals for fun. Chennaiyin FC will be cheering for the hosts this evening as their chances depend a lot on this game. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC - Live Football Score.

FC Goa have some of the best attackers in the league in the form of Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous. The duo cut through opposition defences with ease and Corominas, in particular, has not allowed age to become a deterrent in his goal-scoring exploits. Lenny Rodrigues is the calming influence in the middle of the park for the Gaurs and will spray around the passes with ease. Mourtada Fall at the back is a threat with set-pieces and is equally adept at defending them. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

Bidyananda Singh has been the star for Mumbai in the last few games and could get a start for the visitors. Modou Sougou has not been amongst the goals this season for the Islanders but is a kind of player that will attract defenders creating space for others. Mato Grgic has the huge responsibility of marking Ferran Corominas who is a slippery customer in the box.

When is FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC clash in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – also known as Fatorda Stadium – in Margao on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday. FCG vs MCFC ISL 6 match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans wan follow the live-action of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC clash in ISL 2019-20 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the FCG vs MCFC ISL 2019-20 encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match will also be available on online platforms. Hotstar is the official online media streaming platform of Star Network and will be live streaming the FCG vs MCFC encounter in ISL 6. Meanwhile, JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV while fans can also follow LatestLY to stay updated with the live scores of FCG vs MCFC match. Expect Goa to dominate the game with Mumbai trying to catch the hosts on the break. It will be a feisty affair with the home side winning at the end.