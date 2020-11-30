NorthEast United will be eager to jump to the top of the 2020/21 English Premier League points table with a win over FC Goa. The Highlanders showed tremendous grit to clinch a point against Kerala Blasters when they looked on course for a defeat. A young manager in Gerard Nus is bringing in structural changes at the Highlanders which bodes well for the long term development. FC Goa are on a downward spiral despite playing some good football. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Juan Ferrando has his heart set on playing an attacking brand of football which is part of the culture at FC Goa, but the defence has to be sorted. Ahead of the FC Goa versus NorthEast United, we take a look at the players to watch out for.

Federico Gallego – The Uruguayan midfielder has been with the club for a few seasons now and is a key man in the attacking third. The Highlanders depend a lot on him to move the ball forward and break down tight opposition lines.

Kwesi Appiah – The former Ghana international is settling in well in the ISL with two goals in as many games. Goa will need to mark him well else he can be lethal in front of goal.

Alberto Noguera – Before Goa were down to ten men, Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera dominated Mumbai and created an opening for his forwards but like his team, drifted apart post the dismissal of Redeem Tlang. He will be hoping for a positive impact against NorthEast United FC.

Seiminlen Doungel – The Indian winger likes to drive forward and run at opposition defences to open up space for his forward line. We are yet to see the best of the Manipur youngster until now, and NEUFC just might be the game for it.

Igor Angulo – After a brace against Bengaluru FC in the opener, Igor Angulo had a relatively quiet game against Mumbai, but Goa playing with a man light had a lot to do with it. New game and a new challenge, Igor Angulo could be on the scoresheet if his midfield can dominate play.

FC Goa rarely have a false start in the league, and they will go all out for a win against NEUFC to avoid being in hot water.

