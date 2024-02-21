FC Goa’s lack of positive results in the last two games has led them to drop to third in the points table. But they have games in hand over rivals Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan, which could propel them back to the top of the standings. They face North East United at home this evening and returning to winning ways will be top on their agenda. The Gaurs have not scored many goals in the recent past despite having a quality attack. Their opponents North East United have a solitary win in their last five games and they have dropped to 7th in the points table. They will be under pressure to reverse their downward trajectory. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Look To Get Back to Winning Ways Against NorthEast United FC.

Goa did not create many opportunities against Mohun Bagan in the last game with their forward line having an off day. Sandesh Jhingan is ruled out for the rest of the season for the home side and in his absence, Odei Onaindia and Carl McHugh did well in the backline. Going forward, Carlos Martínez will lead the line with Indian international Brandon Fernandes as the playmaker. Noah Sadaoui is a key player in the final third as well, given his pace and trickery.

Tomi Juric’s brace was not enough for the Highlanders, as they went down 4-2 to Mohun Bagan. The forward is in brilliant form for his club and remains their player to watch out for. Redeem Tlang on the left wing is heavily involved in the attacks while Jithin Madathil Subran occupies the opposite flank. Macarton Louis Nickson and Mohammed Ali Bemammer make up the midfield pair.

When Is FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

FC Goa are set to go up against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 21. The FCG vs NUFC match is slated to be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Entire League Is Under Doubt…’, Says Kalyan Chaubey After AIFF Called for an Emergency Meeting To Lead Investigation Into DSA Match-Fixing Incident Happened During Delhi Premier League 2023–24 Match.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD, Sports18 SD/HD channels (English Commentary), Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC contest. For FCG vs NUFC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Expect a high-scoring game with both sides settling for a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).