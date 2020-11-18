FC Goa are one of the most consistent teams in Indian Super League history and under new managed Juan Ferrando will begin their quest for a maiden ISL title when the latest edition of the tournament kicks off on November 20, 2020. This will be the Gaurs’ seventh season in the competition with final appearances during the 2015 and 2018-19 seasons being their best finishes. FC Goa Announce Three-Year Partnership With German Giants RB Leipzig Ahead Of ISL 2020-21.

FC Goa became the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage of AFC Champions League and with them competing in two competitions, the question remains if their newly assembled team is good enough. There have been some major departures from the team compared to last season along with the coach, but a fresh approach could see the Gaurs end their trophy drought. FC Goa Becomes First Indian Club to Qualify for AFC Champions League.

The Gaurs have been consistent performers in the Indian Super League since their inception but are yet to lift the coveted trophy. Last season, the Gaurs topped the table in the regular league stage but faltered in a high-scoring tie against Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals.

FC Goa Key Players

Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Seiminlen Doungel, and Igor Angulo are some of the top players for Chennaiyin FC and will be key in deciding the outcome of their season.

FC Goa Record in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Point Table Finish Final Finish 2014 2nd Playoffs 2015 1st Runners-Up 2016 8th 8th 2017-18 3rd Playoffs 2018-19 2nd Runners-Up 2019-20 1st Playoffs

FC Goa Squad For ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dylan D’ Silva

Defenders: Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel

Forwards: Aaren D’silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Winkle Chothe

FC Goa Stats

FC Goa have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League, qualifying for the playoffs for five out of the six seasons in the competition. The Guars have also made it to the finals on two occasions but were on the losing side.

FC Goa Most Goals and Appearances

Spaniard Ferran Corominas is the leading goal-scorer for FC Goa in the Indian Super League. The Spaniard has scored 47 goals for the Gaurs in 50 appearances and is also the leading scorer in ISL. Mandar Rao Desai is the longest-serving member of FC Goa and has played for them 97 times in the competition.

