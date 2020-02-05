FCG vs HYD Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

FC Goa (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @IndSuperLeague)

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Hyderabad FC (HYD) in match 74 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. FCG vs HYD match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be the first match the Gaurs will play under the leadership of new interim manager Clifford Miranda, who was appointed as Sergio Lobera replacement on Monday. Fans, searching for tips to create a Dream11 Fantasy Team for FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 6, can scroll down below for more details. FC Goa Vs Hyderabad FC - Live Football Score.

The two teams are at the opposite ends of the team standings as Goa are second in the points table with 30 points while Hyderabad are rock bottom with 6 points from 15 games so far. This will be an important match for the hosts as a positive result could see them overtake ATK at the top of the table. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are enduring a tough campaign in their first-ever ISL season as they are on a 13-game winless run, losing nine of those matches. The newcomers have made some new additions to their team in the January transfer window as they have signed Souvik Chakrabarti from Mumbai and Hitesh Sharma from ATK. ISL 2019/20: FC Goa Appoint Former Indian International Clifford Miranda as Interim Manager.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) should be your keeper for this match.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for four defenders and they should be Mourtada Fall (FCG), Carlos Pena (FCG), Adil Khan (HYD) and Souvik Chakrabarti (HYD).

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcelo Pereira (HYD) should be your vice-captain. The other players in your midfield must be Hugo Boumous (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Hitesh Sharma (HYD) and Marko Stankovic (HYD).

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Ferran Corominas (FCG) should be your captain for this match.

The two teams met earlier in the season which the Gaurs won 1-0 and a similar result will see them move to the top of the table. FC Goa are the highest-scoring team this season and Hyderabad have the leakiest defence so this encounter could be a goal-fest. The visitors have nothing to lose in this fixture and will be hopeful on spoiling Goa’s party.