The race for the top-four in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 continues as s FC Goa lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa on January 14 (Thursday). With 15 points in 10 games, Goa are fourth in the team standings and can advance to the third spot with a win or draw. On the other hand, Jamshedpur have blown hot and cold this season and are fifth in the table with 13 points from 10 games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for FCG vs JFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

On previous occasions, the two sides locked horns seven times in ISL with the Gaurs leading the head-to-head record with four wins. Two games went in the Red Miners’ favour while the remaining fixture ended in a draw. The two teams met earlier in the on-going season where FC Goa scored two late goals to run away to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. While both teams boast off a strong line-up, the Gaurs have an edge, and they’ll take the field as favourites. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Jamshedpur FC goalie TP Rehenesh (JFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Stephen Eze (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), James Donachie (FCG) and Saviour Gama (FCG) can be selected as the defenders of this team.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Princeton Rebello (FCG) and Edu Bedia (FCG) can be picked as the midfielders.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) will be selected as two forwards in this Dream11 fantasy side.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), James Donachie (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Princeton Rebello (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

