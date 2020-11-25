FC Goa (FCG) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns with each other on match-day 6 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. FCG vs MCFC clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on November 25, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams are searching for their first win in the competition this season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Both the teams had an underwhelming start to the ISL 2020-21 season as they were unable to record victories in their opening game. Mumbai City FC suffered a disappointing loss away to NorthEast United and would be hoping to bounce back against manager Sergio Lobera’s former team. Meanwhile, FC Goa came back from two goals down against Bengaluru to rescue a point and would look to do one better this time around.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sarthak Gouli (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC) and Sarineo Fernandes (FCG) must be your defenders for this clash.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Edu Bedia (FCG), Brandin Fernandes (FCG), Seiminlen Doungel (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC) and Rowlin Borges (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) must be your forwards for this clash.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC) Sarthak Gouli (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Sarineo Fernandes (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Brandin Fernandes (FCG), Seiminlen Doungel (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG) and Adam Le Fondre (MCFC).

Igor Angulo (FCG) must be picked as the captain of your team while Hugo Boumous (MCFC) can be named as the vice-captain of your FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy team.

