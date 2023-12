The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) announced the finalists of the Best Women's Goalkeeper and Best Men's Goalkeeper awards. The Best of FIFA Football Awards in 2023 will be held on January 15, 2024 in London, reports Xinhua. Mackenzie Arnold of Australia, Catalina Coll of Spain and Mary Earps of England are the finalists for the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award, while Yassine Bounou of Morocco, Thibaut Courtois of Belgium and Ederson of Brazil are the finalists of the men's awards. Manchester United 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Red Devils Out of UCL As German Giants Advance.

FIFA will announce more finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 soon. These announcements will include the finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach, The Best FIFA Men's Coach, The Best FIFA Women's Player, The Best FIFA Men's Player, and the FIFA Puskas Award.

