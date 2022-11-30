Netherlands, Senegal, England the United States of America have made it through to the round of 16 on the back of victories in their respective matches in Groups A and B. The race is heating up for the last 16 so far with seven teams already having made the cut. France was the first team to qualify for the round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2022 with consecutive wins over Australia and Denmark in Group D. This meant that they broke the ‘Champions Curse’ as each of the last three defending champions had crashed out of the group stage. Soon, the reigning champions were joined by Brazil and Portugal, both of who won two consecutive matches in their respective groups. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live

So far, four round of 16 matches have been confirmed after the latest round of games in Groups A and B. Netherlands, who won Group A with victories of Senegal and Qatar, with take on USA, who finished in the second spot in Group B. That match would be played on December 3. Group B winners England will face African champions Senegal, who ended second in Group A with a win over Ecuador. On Wednesday, and Thursday, we would have some more round of 16 lineups being confirmed after the last round of matches conclude for Groups C, D, and F. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Online? Go to FIFA+ for Live Scores and Fixtures!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 3 Netherlands vs USA 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium December 4 TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM Ahmed bin Ali Stadium December 4 TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium December 5 England vs Senegal 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium December 5 TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium December 6 TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM Stadium 974 December 6 TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM Education City Stadium December 7 TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium

France won their second World Cup title back in the 2018 edition in Russia, where they had beaten Argentina 4-2 in the round of 16. Next up, they were able to successfully fend off a challenge from Uruguay in the quarterfinals before going past Belgium in the semifinals. In the final, Didier Deschamps’ side went past Croatia 4-2 to lift the title in front of a packed crowd at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

