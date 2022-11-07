The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the competition. It is a quadrennial international Men’s football championship and is considered to be one of the most grossing and popular events in the world. For the first time, the event will take place in Arabian Peninsula as Qatar will be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup from November 20 to December 18. This time around the World Cup won't be taking place during summer due to the weather conditions in the Arabian Peninsula and hence, has been shifted towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, you can download the FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF format here.

A total of 32 nations have qualified for the competition from all over the world with the help of different continental world cup qualifiers. The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups from A to H, each group containing four teams. The 2022 FIFA World Cup matches will be played in eight venues across five different cities- Lusail, Al Khor, AI Rayyan, Al Wakrah, and Doha. The host Qatar will be kicking off the tournament on November 20, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor against Ecuador at 9:30 pm (IST), and here is the schedule for the rest of the matches.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Full Schedule:

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Group November 20 Qatar vs Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium 9:30 pm A November 21 England vs Iran Khalifa International Stadium 6:30 pm B November 21 Senegal vs Netherlands Al Thumama Stadium 9:30 pm A November 22 USA vs Wales Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 12:30 am B November 22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Lusial Iconic Stadium 3:30 pm C November 22 Denmark vs Tunisia Education City Stadium 6:30 pm D November 22 Mexico vs Poland Stadium 974 9:30 pm C November 23 France vs Australia Al Janoub Stadium 12:30 am D November 23 Morocco vs Croatia Al Bayt Stadium 3:30 pm F November 23 Germany vs Japan Khalifa International Stadium 6:30 pm E November 23 Spain vs Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium 9:30 pm E November 24 Belgium vs Canada Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 12:30 am F November 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon Al Janoub Stadium 3:30 pm G November 24 Korea Republic vs Uragway Education City Stadium 6:30 pm H November 24 Portugal vs Ghana Stadium 974 9:30 pm H November 25 Brazil vs Serbia Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am G November 25 Wales vs Iran Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 3:30 pm B November 25 Qatar vs Senegal Al Thumama Stadium 6:30 pm A November 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium 9:30 pm A November 26 England vs USA Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 am B November 26 Tunisia vs Australia Al Janoub Stadium 3:30 pm D November 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia Education City Stadium 6:30 pm C November 26 France vs Denmark Stadium 974 9:30 pm D November 27 Argentina vs Mexico Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am C November 27 Japan vs Costa Rica Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 3:30 pm E November 27 Belgium vs Morocco Al Thumama Stadium 6:30 pm F November 27 Croatia vs Canada Khalifa International Stadium 9:30 pm F November 28 Spain vs Germany Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 am E November 28 Cameroon vs Serbia Al Janoub Stadium 3:30 pm G November 28 Korea Republic vs Ghana Education City Stadium 6:30 pm H November 28 Brazil vs Switzerland Stadium 974 9:30 pm G November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am H November 29 Ecuador vs Senegal Khalifa International Stadium 8:30 pm A November 29 Netherlands vs Qatar Al Bayt Stadium 8:30 pm A November 30 Iran vs UAS Al Thumama Stadium 12:30 am B November 30 Wales vs England Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 12:30 am B November 30 Australia vs Denmark Al Janoub Stadium 8:30 pm D November 30 Tunisia vs France Education City Stadium 8:30 pm D December 1 Poland vs Argentina Stadium 974 12:30 am C December 1 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am C December 1 Canada vs Morocco Al Thumama Stadium 8:30 pm F December 1 Croatia vs Belgium Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 8:30 pm F December 2 Japan vs Spain Khalifa International Stadium 12:30 am E December 2 Costa Rica vs Germany Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 am E December 2 Korea Republic vs Portugal Education City Stadium 8:30 pm H December 2 Ghana vs Uragway Al Janoub Stadium 8:30 pm H December 3 Serbia vs Switzerland Stadium 974 12:30 am G December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am G December 3 1A vs. 2B Khalifa International Stadium 8:30 pm December 4 1C vs 2D Ahamd Bin Ali Stadium 12:30 am December 4 1D vs 2C Al Thumama Stadium 8:30 pm December 5 1B vs 2A Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 am December 5 1E vs 2F Al Janoub Stadium 8:30 pm December 6 1G vs 2H Stadium 974 12:30 am December 6 1F vs 2E Education City Stadium 8:30 pm December 7 1H vs 2G Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am December 9 W53 vs W54 Education City Stadium 8:30 pm December 10 W49 vs W50 Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am December 10 W55 vs W56 Al Thumama Stadium 9:30 pm December 11 W51 vs W52 Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 am December 14 W57 vs W58 Lusial Iconic Stadium 12:30 am Dececmber 15 W59 vs W60 Al Bayt Stadium 12:30 am December 17 RU 61 vs RU62 Khalifa International Stadium 8:30 pm December 18 W61 vs W62 Lusial Iconic Stadium 8:30 pm

France are the defending champions of the World Cup after they won the title with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final, in front of a packed crowd at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Brazil, one of the favourites in this edition, are the most successful team in FIFA World Cups, having won the title five times.

