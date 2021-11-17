The FIFA 2021 Qualifiers are over and we finally have the list of the teams who have qualified for the megaevent in Qatar. By now we also know that a few seeded teams like Portugal, Italy, Scotland, Russia and others have made it to the playoffs. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the full list of the teams who have made it to the playoffs and which of them have sealed a spot in the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Argentina and Brazil played against each other. Karim Benzema Reacts After Leading France to 2-0 Win Against Finland, Les Bleus Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The match might have ended with a goalless draw, but both Argentina and Brazil made it to FIFA's mega event in 2022. France secured a 2-0 win against Finland to qualify for the World Cup 2022. Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema scored goals for France. Wales and Belgium played against each other and the match ended 1-1. Belgium qualified for the World Cup. The likes of Cristianp Roanldo's Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Italy, Russia have made it to the playoffs. Now, let's have a look at the teams who made it to the World Cup.

Belgium Croatia Denmark England France Germany Netherlands Serbia Spain Switzerland Brazil Qatar (hosts)

Playoffs

World Cup 2022 qualifying: European Play-offs Seeded nations Unseeded nations Portugal Turkey Scotland Poland Italy North Macedonia Russia Ukraine Sweden Austria Wales Czech Republic

The team which have qualified in the playoffs will be playing their games in the month of March 2022. The likes of the United States, Mexico and Canada have already qualified for the World Cup.

