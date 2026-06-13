FIFA World Cup 2026: Decomposed Body Found Near Iran National Football Team's Training Base in Tijuana

A grim discovery has rocked the host city of Tijuana, where a decomposing body was found inside a vehicle parked near the Iranian national football team's training ground, Estadio Caliente, on Friday, June 13, 2026. The incident has prompted a high-profile homicide investigation by Mexican authorities, though no immediate connection to the Iranian delegation has been established. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Police were alerted to a suspicious grey Toyota SUV in a supermarket parking lot directly across from Estadio Caliente, where Team Melli has been holding its training sessions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Upon inspection, officers discovered a body, wrapped in a black bag and showing signs of violence, in the trunk of the vehicle. Automated surveillance logs indicate the SUV had been parked in the lot since Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Investigation Underway Amid Heightened Security

The Tijuana Prosecutor's Office has confirmed the launch of an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Forensic teams are on-site examining the scene and the remains, which were in an advanced state of decomposition. While local authorities have stressed that there is currently no evidence linking the Iranian football delegation to the crime, the proximity of the discovery to a high-profile international team has drawn global attention.

The crime scene is located just a minute's drive from the secure hotel hosting the Iranian team, sending ripples of concern through the tournament's local organizing committee. Tijuana is known for its elevated crime rates, with official statistics recording over 1,200 homicides in the city in 2025, making it one of the most violent cities in Mexico. The Iranian team has been operating under an "ironclad security bubble" due to the high-risk environment and the nation's sensitive political status, with heavily armed Mexican National Guard troops escorting team buses. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 14): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Iran's Relocated World Cup Base

The Iran national team, commonly known as Team Melli, relocated its 2026 World Cup base camp to Tijuana from Tucson, Arizona, last month. This move, approved by FIFA, was necessitated by visa and travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on members of the Iranian delegation, alongside ongoing geopolitical tensions. The team has been based in Tijuana since its relocation, with FIFA approval.

Mexico is one of the co-hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside the United States and Canada. The tournament commenced on June 11 and will run until July 19. Iran is scheduled to play its Group G matches in the United States. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (PDT) June 15, 2026 New Zealand vs Iran Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium) 6:00 PM June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium) 12:00 PM June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Seattle, Washington 8:00 PM

The discovery of the body introduces an unexpected and serious security concern for the Iranian squad as they prepare to open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, June 15. The investigation continues, with authorities working to identify the victim and ascertain the full details of this unsettling incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BarcaTimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).