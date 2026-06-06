FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany's Young Sensation Lennart Karl Ruled Out Due To Thigh Injury

Just days before the highly anticipated kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany has been rocked by the devastating news that star midfielder Lennart Karl will miss the tournament due to a serious thigh injury. The 18-year-old Bayern Munich prodigy sustained a torn muscle bundle in training, ending his World Cup dreams before they could truly begin. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly 2026 Match?.

The announcement, confirmed today, June 6, 2026, sends shockwaves through the German camp and amongst fans. Karl, who turned 18 on February 22, 2008, has been a revelation for Bayern Munich this past season, registering 5 goals and 5 assists in 1,282 minutes in the 2025/2026 Bundesliga season. His dynamic playmaking from the attacking midfield or winger position had secured him a coveted spot in Julian Nagelsmann's squad, with many tipping him as a potential breakout star on the global stage.

Assan Ouédraogo Steps In

In response to Karl's unfortunate withdrawal, the German Football Association (DFB) swiftly announced that RB Leipzig's promising central midfielder, Assan Ouédraogo, will join the squad. Ouédraogo, who celebrated his 20th birthday on May 9, 2006, was officially called up on June 5, 2026, as Karl's replacement. The Leipzig man, who recorded 4 goals and 3 assists in 19 Bundesliga matches this past 2025/2026 season, brings a different profile to the midfield, having made his senior national team debut in November 2025 and even scoring just 102 seconds after coming on against Slovakia.

“This is incredibly tough for Lennart, and our hearts go out to him,” a DFB spokesperson stated earlier today. “He has worked tirelessly and shown immense talent. We know he will come back stronger. In Assan, we have a player of exceptional ability who is ready to step up and contribute to our World Cup campaign.” Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Chile International Friendly 2026 Match?.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Awaits

The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to commence on June 11, 2026, and will run until July 19, 2026. A total of 48 national teams will compete in 104 matches across the three host nations. Germany is placed in Group E and will kick off their campaign against Curaçao on June 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET at Houston Stadium. They will then face Ivory Coast on June 20, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET at Toronto Stadium, before concluding their group stage matches against Ecuador on June 25, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Karl's absence will undoubtedly be a talking point as Germany prepares for their group stage matches. However, the inclusion of Ouédraogo, a highly-rated central midfielder, provides Nagelsmann with a capable and eager replacement as they aim for glory in North America. The final of the tournament is scheduled for July 19, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at the same New York New Jersey Stadium.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).