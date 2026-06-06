FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran National Football Team Players Granted US Visas, But Staff Denied Entry

Tehran has condemned the United States after a significant number of Iran national football team’s technical and administrative staff were reportedly denied visas to enter the country for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. This development comes just days ahead of the tournament's opening on June 11, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While Iranian players have successfully secured their entry permits, the ongoing visa stalemate for crucial support personnel has intensified geopolitical tensions surrounding the global football spectacle. Iran Football Team Secures US Visas for FIFA World Cup 2026 Amid Tensions.

Visa Controversy Deepens

According to reports from Iran's Fars News Agency and other outlets on June 6, the US Embassy has declined to issue visas for several key figures within the Iranian delegation. This includes high-ranking officials such as Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the Vice President of the Football Federation; Hedayat Mombeini, secretary-general of the Football Federation; and members of the security and media departments. The President of Iran's Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, has also been cited in some reports as among those refused a visa, although another report suggests he never formally applied.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated that individuals associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would not be permitted to join the Iranian national team, an assertion that may underpin some of the visa denials given that some Iranian players and staff have completed mandatory service in the IRGC.

Iran Alleges 'Discriminatory Treatment'

In a strong rebuttal, the Iranian Embassy in Turkey publicly criticized Washington, accusing it of "deliberate and discriminatory treatment" against the national team. This diplomatic friction led Iran to relocate its pre-tournament base camp from Tucson, Arizona, in the United States to Tijuana, Mexico, citing the unresolved visa issues and broader military clashes between the two nations. The Iranian team had previously obtained Mexican visas for its players to facilitate their travel. FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Sets Sights on Showdowns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

World Cup Schedule for Iran

Iran, placed in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is scheduled to play all its group-stage matches in the United States. Their fixtures are as follows:

Date Match Venue (Kickoff Time) June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand Inglewood, California (Los Angeles) (9 p.m. ET) June 21, 2026 Iran vs Belgium Inglewood, California (Los Angeles) (3 p.m. ET) June 26, 2026 Iran vs Egypt Seattle, Washington (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT)

The ongoing dispute highlights the complexities of hosting a global sporting event amidst intricate international relations, with the Iranian football federation continuing negotiations with FIFA to resolve the outstanding travel impediments for its vital staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).