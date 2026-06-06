FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Sets Sights on Showdowns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

France forward Kylian Mbappe has expressed his excitement at the prospect of facing legendary figures Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The Real Madrid striker emphasized that the global tournament thrives on the presence of its biggest icons, voicing his strong desire to test himself against his former teammate and his boyhood idol on the world stage, which might their last appearance in a FIFA World Cup. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Kylian Mbappe's Tell-All Interview

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: @KMbappe sits down with @nicocolombien just one week before the World Cup 🏆 Monaco. Les Bleus. Real Madrid. The moments that shaped him, how he's feeling before the World Cup, & even the funniest teammate he's ever played with... 👀 You'll learn everything 👇 — Sorare (@Sorare) June 5, 2026

Kylian Mbappe On Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo

💭🌍 Kylian Mbappé: “I dream of facing Cristiano and Neymar at the World Cup”. “It will be their LAST World Cup…”, told Sorare. pic.twitter.com/UIaJtrdz0y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2026

Speaking to Sorare, Mbappe opened up about his dream to face Ronaldo and Neymar at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The 27-year-old noted that a World Cup is defined by its marquee fixtures, making potential knockout-stage duels against Portugal's Ronaldo and Brazil's Neymar highly anticipated focal points for Les Bleus.

While Mbappe’s place as the spearhead of the French attack is undisputed, both Ronaldo and Neymar are entering the tournament determined to anchor their respective nations in what could be their final appearances at a global finals.

Context and Familiar Rivalries

Mbappe shares a rich history with both players. He spent four seasons playing alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, forming one of European football's most potent attacking partnerships. Meanwhile, his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well-documented, having frequently cited the Portuguese forward as his primary footballing inspiration during his youth.

While France enters the tournament as one of the definitive favourites, the path to the trophy will require navigating a highly competitive field. For Mbappé, the opportunity to cross paths with Brazil or Portugal represents the pinnacle of international football.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).