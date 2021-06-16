After a disappointing defeat to Belgium in their opening game in Euro 2020, Russia would aim at returning to winning ways when they take on Finland in their second match of the Euro 2020 on Wednesday, June 16. The match would be played at the Krestovsky Stadium, commonly known as the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Finland on the other hand, would be high on confidence after securing a 1-0 win over Denmark in their opening encounter. This is their first-ever appearance at a major tournament. Although their match was suspended temporarily after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field, they secured a 1-0 win when play resumed with the consent of both teams. Mats Hummels’ Own Goal Helps France to Begin Euro Cup 2020 With a Win Against Germany (Watch Video)

Russia, placed at the bottom in Group B, would aim at improving their position and moving higher up. In terms of head-to-head records, Russia have won all four matches played between these sides so far.

When is Finland vs Russia, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Finland vs Russia Euro 2020 match will be played on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Krestovsky Stadium, commonly known as the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Finland vs Russia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Finland vs Russia live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Finland vs Russia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Finland vs Russia, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

