Football Federation Australia to Lay Off 70 per Cent Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced on March 27, 2020 (Friday) that they have decided to lay down approximately 70 per cent of their current staff due to repercussions from the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the world as various industries have been affected by this along with football in several countries due to the suspension of domestic and continental competitions. Football in Australia is no different as FFA recently suspended the A-League for an undefined period of time. Barcelona Players Accept Wage Cut As Club's Revenue Takes a Hit Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

FFA released a statement on Friday stating that they have laid-off most of their staff due to the impact of COVID-19. ‘This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but necessary to stabilize the organisation so that it can continue to service the game, albeit in a vastly different landscape’ said FFA Chief Executive James Johnson. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund.

‘Industries all over the world have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and football in Australia is no different. We are in a situation where grassroots football and the Hyundai A-League are currently suspended’ He added.

‘These developments impact many forms of revenue for FFA, including national registration fees, broadcast fees, sponsorship, ticket sales and government funding, so we have needed to adjust our operations to ensure that we can remain operational, forcing us to take the unfortunate decision to stand down approximately 70% of our workforce.’ Said Johnson.

This is not the only case in football where teams and federations are taking bold steps with revenues being affected due to coronavirus. As per reports in Spain, Barcelona are in contact with their squad to reduce their salaries while FIFA is also proposing to cut wages of the player’s amid the COVID-19 outbreak.