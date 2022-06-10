Frenkie de Jong has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window. Manchester United have had a strong interest in signing the Dutchman and it seems that finally, the move might be coming through. If this happens, then de Jong would rejoin his former boss Erik ten Hag, who is now in charge of affairs at Manchester United with the club seeking a rebuild under the former Ajax manager. Footballer Agogo Barry Murders Girlfriend, Arrested

It was earlier reported that Manchester United have made a formal bid for signing the player from Barcelona. The Catalan giants, who are cash-strapped at the moment, need finances to fund the potential signing of Robert Lewandowski, who is headed towards an ugly exit from Bayern Munich after turning down a new contract. The midfielder was open to a move to Manchester United but the one thing that is stopping him is the fact that he wants to compete in the Champions League. But United, courtesy of a poor season, would play Europa League next season.

According to The Athletic, de Jong has privately accepted the chance to join United. But according to Forbes, the Red Devils are reluctant in signing the 26-year-old for €80mn ($85mn). Barcelona also reportedly do not want to let go of De Jong for a cheap amount.

