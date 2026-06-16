In a stunning display of goalkeeping heroics, Cape Verde's veteran shot-stopper Vozinha became the unlikely star of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as his impenetrable performance secured a sensational 0-0 draw against European giants Spain. The 40-year-old's masterclass in the Group H opener at Atlanta Stadium has not only etched his name in World Cup folklore but also transformed him into an overnight global sensation on social media. Cricket-Style Snicko Tech Confirms Goal in Sweden's 5-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Over Tunisia.

Spain, a perennial tournament favourite, dominated possession and launched a relentless assault on the Cape Verde goal, registering 27 shots. However, each attempt was met with the unwavering resolve of Vozinha, whose seven crucial saves denied 'La Roja' a winning start. His pivotal role in Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup match against a formidable opponent has been hailed as one of the tournament's early defining moments.

Social Media Explosion

The impact of Vozinha’s performance extended far beyond the pitch. Before kick-off, the modest goalkeeper had approximately over 45,000 followers on Instagram. By the time the final whistle blew, that number had surged dramatically, quickly passing the 1.5 million mark and continuing to climb, reaching over 5 million by Tuesday, June 16, and still growing. His humble reaction upon being informed of his newfound digital fame in a post-match interview quickly went viral, endearing him further to fans around the globe. Mexican Spectator Apologises for Racist Gesture Towards Korean Influencer Yoon Su-jin at World Cup 2026 After Video Goes Viral.

Vozinha Instagram Followers Before Match vs Spain- 45K

Source: Instagram

Vozinha Followers After Match vs Spain- Over 5M

Source: Instagram

Match Details and Context

The historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash took place on Monday, June 15, 2026, at approximately 12:00 PM ET (UTC-4) at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, USA. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, commenced on June 11, 2026.

Key Match Statistics:

Statistic Cape Verde Spain Goals 0 0 Shots - 27 Shots on Target - - Saves (Vozinha) 7 - Possession - Dominant

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, celebrated his 40th birthday on June 3, 2026. His journey to the World Cup stage and this momentous performance serves as an inspiration, proving that age is just a number when passion and talent combine on the grandest stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vozinha Instagram Profile). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).