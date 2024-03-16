Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Fulham in an away tie in the English Premier League, as they look to give their top-four push momentum. The win over Aston Villa in the last game was critical for them as it narrowed the gap to two points. Spurs will start the contest at fifth but it is their game in hand that they use today. A win at Craven Cottage and they displace Aston Villa at fourth. Fulham have not had the best of season, as they struggle at 12th. In recent times, they have been highly inconsistent but still three wins in their last five matches have kept them from moving towards the drop zone. Fulham versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. Erik Ten Hag Says Marcus Rashford’s Future Should Be at Manchester United, After Reports PSG Want Him To Replace Kylian Mbappe.

Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson make up the back four for Tottenham Hotspur. Joao Palhinha is an asset for this team and his role will be to break up opposition play. Andreas Pereira will look to find space behind the Spurs backline and try and get striker Rodrigo Muniz involved as much as possible.

Skipper Heung Min-Son leads the Spurs forward line and this season, he has been immense for the side. James Maddison gives this team a new dynamic in attack with his precision passing while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma should shield the backline as the defensive-minded midfielders. Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson should provide width for the visitors. Rasmus Hojlund’s Return Could Boost Manchester United in FA Cup 2023–24 Quarter-Final Against Liverpool.

When is Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Fulham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 16. The Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Craven Cottage it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. FIFA Increases Investment in Football Development to 2.25 Billion USD.

How to Get Live Streaming of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Fulham in 9 out of their 11 meetings in all competition. The visitors should secure a 1-2 win here.

