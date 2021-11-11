Barcelona has appointed a new coach in the form of Xavi Hernandez and the team has is already in the mode to change the way things work at the club. The first one to get affected was Gerard Pique who has cancelled his TV appearance which was scheduled to happen in Madrid. Rules and discipline were the keywords used by Xavi when he first addressed the team. Now as per reports, Xavi also imposed a curfew on risky activities. Pique was supposed to appear on the TV show El Hormiguero (a show on which Sergio Ramos’ wife, Pilar Rubio, was a regular collaborator. Xavi Hernandez Takes Charge Of First Training Session As New Barcelona Manager (See Videos).

Pique was supposed to promote the new-look Davis Cup tennis tournament. But Xavi as a part of new rules imposed a ban on media interviews. However, Xavi will be permitted to attend the Davis Cup tennis tournament. AS had published the new set of rules which are being imposed on Barcelona players. Check them out below.

1. Players must arrive 90 minutes before the training start. 2. Staff must arrive two hours before training starts.

3. Players must eat at the club's training ground.

4. Fines have returned.

5. Fines are doubled for repeat offenders.

6. Players must be home before midnight two days before a game.

7. Players must give their all in training.

8. Player's off-field activity will be monitored.

9. 'Risky' activities are no longer permitted.

10. A good image is essential.

Barcelona's former coach Ronald Koeman had been sacked after the team's repeated bad performances. Xavi has sown utmost commitment towards his new project.

