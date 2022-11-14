Germany have named their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After a mediocre Euro campaign in 2021, the Die Mannschaft parted ways with the orchestrator of their 2014 World Cup win, Joachim Low. Now under the able leadership of Hansi Flick, they enter the competition with rejuvenated ambitions. Germany are drawn into a tough Group E with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan. So, before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Germany’s squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Germany retained their core group of reliable senior players in the squad in the form of Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan. Toni Kroos retired from international football after last Euro Cup. Hansi Flick will not get his services in this mega football event. Timo Werner injured himself just ahead of the tournament and got ruled out of the World Cup which is another big blow for the Germans. The major strength for them will be the young rising stars they have in the squad like Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala. Hansi Flick will look forward to the combination of youth and experience in his squad working well and as a result take Germany deep in the tournament and hopefully help them lift the title.

Germany Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 23. 2022 Germany vs Japan November 27, 2022 Germany vs Spain December 1, 2022 Germany vs Costa Rica

Germany Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Joshua Kimmich Manuel Neuer Jamal Musiala Leroy Sane Kai Havertz

Germany Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Gunter (Freiburg).

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Karim-David Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Mario Gotze (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

