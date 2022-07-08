England and Denmark will be aiming for a win to kick off their Euros campaign as the two meet each other in Group B of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium on July 08, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Germany vs Denmark, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Norway Routs Northern Ireland 4-1 to Open Women's Euros Bid.

This is the first meeting between the teams since facing each other in the quarter-finals of this competition back in 2017, a game where Denmark triumphed 2-1. Germany have struggled in matches leading up to the competition while the Danish outfit themselves have been on an inconsistent run.

When is Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Germany vs Denmark clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium on July 09, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Germany vs Denmark on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

