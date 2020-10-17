Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will be looking to keep pace with Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga when they face Getafe away. Since Real Madrid are involved in an early kick-off, there is a strong possibility by the time Barcelona begin their contest, the Catalonians will find themselves 6 points adrift of the champions which is more of a mental block. Barcelona are in a rebuilding phase at the moment under manager Ronald Koeman. They have invested heavily in the summer and will hope they can reap the benefits. The atmosphere in the dressing room is looking more positive than what it was at the start of the campaign which is a plus. Getafe are a good side and always hover in the top half of the table which sets up for an interesting game. Heated Confrontation With Lionel Messi During Argentina's World Cup Qualifier Sparked Threats, Says Bolivia Physio Lucas Nava.

Getafe have no injury concerns at the moment with Jose Bordalas set to stick to his preferred attacking 4-4-2 formation. Jamie Mata and Cucho Hernandez make up for the two-man striking option for the hosts with Allan Nyom and Marc Cucurella as the traditional wingers. Djene Dakonam in defence has a busy day at work with Barcelona boasting of some of the best attackers in world football.

Antoine Griezmann will start on the right for Barcelona with Lionel Messi leading the attack. Lionel Messi who was on international duty with Argentina could suffer from jetlag and all eyes will be on the Barcelona skipper as lead the attack. Phillipe Coutinho is the in-form player at the club and his passing ability is being put to maximum use in the no 10 slot. There are question marks on the defence though with Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique not complementing g each other well.

When is Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Getafe vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on October 18, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium in Getafe and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga match on television as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India. They can, however, follow the live action of all La Liga games online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Getafe vs Barcelona game will be available online. The game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. Getafe are winless in their last 15 games against Barcelona and looks like their barren run will continue against them tonight.

