Barcelona take on Granada in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 2020-21 tournament. The clash will be played at the Los Caramenes Stadium on February 3, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both sides will be looking to take a huge stride towards the first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Gerard Pique Injury Update: Barcelona Defender Returns to Individual Training (Watch Video).

Barcelona come into this game on the back of a great run of results and will be hoping to continue that against a side in a decent run of form as well. Granada defeated Navalcarnero 6-0 in the previous round of the competition and will pose a tough test to the Blaugrana’s who once again will be playing away from home. The earlier meeting in the league saw the Catalans emerge as 4-0 winners with braces from Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi.

When is Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Granada vs Barcelona match in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 will be played at the Los Caramenes Stadium on February 4, 2021 (Thursday). The encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, the Granada vs Barcelona clash in Copa del Rey 2020-21 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Granada vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans can catch the live action of Granada vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. You can log on to Jio TV to catch the live-action of the game. Fans can also follow the teams' social media to get regular updates about the game.

