Haiti vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C action is set to ignite with a captivating clash between Haiti and Scotland. Both nations, making long-awaited returns to the global showpiece, will lock horns at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, with kick-off slated for 6:30 AM IST. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

This opening fixture carries immense significance as both teams look to lay down a marker in a challenging group that also features footballing giants Brazil and Morocco. For Haiti, it marks their first World Cup appearance since 1974, while Scotland ends a 28-year wait to return to the biggest stage, having last appeared in 1998. There's no prior head-to-head record between these two nations, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to this historic encounter.

Match Details

Match Date & Time (IST) Venue Haiti vs Scotland Sun, Jun 14, 6:30 AM Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, USA

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Haiti (Last 5 Matches)

Lost 1-2 vs Peru

Won 4-0 vs New Zealand

Drew 1-1 vs Iceland

Lost 0-1 vs Tunisia

Won 2-0 vs Nicaragua

Scotland (Last 5 Matches)

Won 4-0 vs Bolivia

Won 4-1 vs Curacao

Lost 0-1 vs Ivory Coast

Lost 0-1 vs Japan

Won 4-2 vs Denmark

Scotland enters the contest in slightly better recent form, winning three of their last five outings compared to Haiti's two victories in the same period. The Tartan Army will be looking to their Premier League talents to secure a vital three points against a spirited Haitian side.

Predicted Lineups

Haiti (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Johny Placide (C)

Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience

Midfielders: Louicius Deedson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence

Forwards: Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot

Scotland (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn

Defenders: Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Andy Robertson (C)

Midfielders: Ben Gannon-Doak, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn

Forwards: Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams

Note: Billy Gilmour (Scotland) is ruled out due to injury.

Key Players to Watch

For Scotland, captain and left-back Andy Robertson is a pivotal figure known for his attacking prowess and defensive contributions. Midfield powerhouse Scott McTominay offers a significant goal threat from the middle of the park, while John McGinn provides creativity and leadership. Upfront, Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams will be looking to convert chances.

Haiti's hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of experienced goalkeeper Johny Placide. In midfield, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde brings European experience and technical quality. The attacking duo of Frantzdy Pierrot, who boasts 34 goals in 51 caps, and Duckens Nazon, Haiti's all-time leading scorer with 44 goals, will be crucial for any upset bid. Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

Fantasy Football Picks

Scotland are widely considered the favourites in this fixture. Their defensive solidity and midfield quality make several Scottish players attractive fantasy options. However, Haiti's determination and key attacking players could offer some valuable differential picks.

Captain Pick: Scott McTominay (SCO) – A proven goalscorer from midfield who can deliver big points on his day.

Vice-Captain Pick: Andy Robertson (SCO) – High assist potential from left-back, solid defensive points, and a strong chance of a clean sheet.

Budget Differentials:

Louicius Deedson (Haiti): A speedy winger who could exploit spaces and contribute to attacking plays.

Carlens Arcus (Haiti): An attacking full-back for Haiti who could provide crosses and defensive contributions.

Players to Avoid:

Billy Gilmour (Scotland): Confirmed out due to injury.

Consider avoiding too many Haitian defenders if you anticipate a dominant attacking performance from Scotland. England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

This match promises to be an intriguing contest between a defensively organised Scottish side and a resilient, underdog Haitian team. Fantasy managers should lean towards Scotland's key players for consistent points but keep an eye on Haiti's attacking threats for potential differential gains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).