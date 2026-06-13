Haiti vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture between Haiti and Scotland is set to kick off on Sunday, June 14, at 6:30 AM IST at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This encounter marks a significant moment for both teams, as they vie for crucial points in a group that also features footballing giants Brazil and Morocco. Decomposed Body Found Near Iran National Football Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Training Base in Tijuana.

Polymarket Prediction

According to the latest data from Polymarket prediction markets, Scotland enters this contest as the clear favourite. The 'Tartan Army' is given a substantial 62.5% chance of securing a win, reflecting market confidence in their ability to start their World Cup campaign positively. A draw is seen as the next most probable outcome at 22.0%, while a victory for Haiti, though not impossible, is considered less likely with a 15.6% probability.

These probabilities highlight the market's perception of Scotland's stronger pedigree and recent form leading into the tournament, contrasted with Haiti's underdog status.

Polymarket Win Probabilities

Outcome Probability Haiti Win 15.6% Draw 22.0% Scotland Win 62.5%

Match Details and Stakes

This Group C clash is more than just an opening fixture; it's a battle for early momentum in what promises to be one of the tournament's most challenging groups. Both teams understand that any points gained here could be decisive in their quest to advance to the knockout stages. Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

For Scotland, this World Cup appearance ends a 28-year wait since their last outing in 1998, and they are eager to break their long-standing curse of never advancing beyond the group stage in eight previous attempts. Ranked 43rd globally, Scotland arrives with a squad featuring Premier League talent and a strong qualification record, including notable performances against Denmark and Greece.

Haiti, on the other hand, makes a historic return to the global stage after a 52-year absence, with their last appearance being in 1974. The 'Les Grenadiers' embody an underdog spirit and have shown resilience throughout their qualification campaign. While considered outsiders, their lineup includes players who have competed in top European leagues, indicating their potential to surprise. England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

Historically, this will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Haiti and Scotland, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter. Scotland's experience and pedigree clash with Haiti's fearless approach, setting the stage for a captivating match.

As the teams prepare to write new chapters in their World Cup narratives, all eyes will be on Gillette Stadium to see if Scotland can live up to market expectations or if Haiti can pull off an early tournament upset.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).