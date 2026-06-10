Harry Kane 'Always Ready' for England Cricket and RCB Amidst Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy

England football captain Harry Kane has once again showcased his affinity for cricket, sending social media into a frenzy today with a playful declaration of his readiness to step onto the pitch for both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Bayern Munich striker posted a series of pictures on X (formerly Twitter) depicting him batting and bowling leg-spin with a non-leather ball, accompanied by the caption: “Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets!” Rugby Player's Punch Aimed at Gus Atkinson Leaves Security Guard Injured, Ben Stokes' Captaincy in Danger: All We Know About Nightclub Incident.

The timing of Kane's post has garnered significant attention, coming on the heels of a disciplinary investigation by the ECB into England Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson. The pair are reportedly under scrutiny for breaching team protocols following England's recent Test victory over New Zealand, with an alleged nightclub incident at the heart of the controversy. Reports suggest that Stokes is even contemplating international retirement amidst the fallout, and a loss of captaincy remains a strong possibility. Ben Stokes to Retire from International Cricket Amid Nightclub Controversy?

Harry Kane Ready for Cricket!

Playful Jab or Genuine Offer?

While undoubtedly a humorous gesture from the 32-year-old football star, many fans have interpreted Kane's message as a light-hearted jab at the current cricketing predicament, suggesting he's available to fill any potential void in the national setup. The photos showed Kane enjoying a team bonding session with the England football squad, who are currently deep in preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Kane's passion for cricket, particularly for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is well-documented. Just days prior to his cricketing escapade, the prolific striker had extended congratulations to RCB and his friend Virat Kohli on Instagram for their historic back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2025 and 2026. RCB's latest victory saw them successfully defend their title against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final, securing their place as a dominant force in the league.

Cricket Amidst World Cup Preparations

Despite his commitment to leading England's charge in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he is set to become only the second captain after Billy Wright to lead England in three World Cups, Kane took time out for the cricketing fun. England's World Cup campaign is scheduled to commence on June 18 against Croatia at Dallas Stadium, followed by group stage matches against Ghana on June 24 and Panama on June 28.

Kane, who enjoyed another stellar season for Bayern Munich with 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions and five goals in five international matches since September 2025, remains a vital cog for Gareth Southgate's squad. His playful venture into cricket offers a moment of levity for fans of both sports as England navigates both a cricketing controversy and major football tournament preparations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).