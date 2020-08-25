Harry Maguire has been having a tough time as he had been having been found guilty of four charges from Greek authorities. Now as per the latest news, the Manchester United captain has been sentenced with imprisonment of 21 months and 10 days. The Man United player has been convicted with four charges including assault, verbal abuse, assaulting police and attempted bribery following a brawl during Mykonos Bar in Greece. His footballer brother Joe who plays for Ilkeston Town was also accused of the assaults and attempted bribery. Harry Maguire, Manchester United Defender, Found Guilty on Four Counts Including Assault and Attempting to Bribe a Police Officer: Greece Court Officials.

After the hearing, Manchester United footballer issued a statement and said that he will remain strong and is confident of his innocence in this matter.”Following the hearing, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing,’ a statement from Maguire read. “I remain strong & confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family + friends are the victims,” read the statement further.

The Man United star remained at his home in the UK but his lawyers had a shocking revelation that they made in the court. The footballer’s lawyer said that the footballer engaged into a brawl after his sister was injected with a rape drug by two Albanian looking men and this is when his sister crashed. The lawyers further said that this led to brawl. The police said that the footballer had tried flaunting his identity to them.

