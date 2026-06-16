Heartbreak Behind the Heroics: US Visa Barriers Leave Vozinha Crying for Absent Mother After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain

Cape Verde's veteran goalkeeper, Josimar José Évora Dias, widely known as Vozinha, was in tears following his stellar performance that secured a historic 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2026 debut on Monday, June 15, 2026. Despite being named Player of the Match for his seven spectacular saves, the 40-year-old revealed his heartbreak stemmed from the absence of his mother, who was unable to travel to the United States due to the prohibitive cost of a visa. From 45K to 5M Instagram Followers! Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

The momentous Group H clash took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Vozinha, celebrating his 40th birthday earlier this month, made his World Cup debut, becoming the oldest player to feature in a nation's first FIFA World Cup game.

Visa Costs Deny Mother Dream Moment

Speaking after the game, a tearful Vozinha explained the depth of his sadness. “I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” he stated. “They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn't manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn't manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I'm also very happy.”

In January, the US government implemented a policy adding Cape Verde to a list of countries whose citizens must post a returnable bond of up to $15,000 (£11,200) in addition to the standard visa fee for travel to the United States. This significant financial barrier ultimately prevented Vozinha's mother from completing her application and witnessing her son's career-defining moment.

Teary-Eyed Vozinha After the Game

🇨🇻😢 Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha: "I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either for a VISA issue, and the money we had to pay for it. We did not… pic.twitter.com/vutf4cfvrH — NOT CZ 🔶 BNB (@czbinancepd) June 16, 2026

A Lifelong Dream Fulfilled on the Pitch

Vozinha's performance was nothing short of heroic, single-handedly thwarting a dominant Spanish attack that registered 27 shots but could not find a way past the Cape Verdean stopper. His efforts ensured that Cape Verde, one of the smallest nations to ever compete in the World Cup, secured a point against a team widely expected to be tournament favorites.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I'm 40 years old,” Vozinha added, reflecting on his journey. “I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible.”

Cape Verde will look to build on this surprising result as they continue their World Cup journey, hoping that future matches can be celebrated with all their loved ones present.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).