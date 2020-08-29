The Community Shield 2020 is currently underway as Arsenal is taking on Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium. Apart from a goal by Pierre-Emerick Aumbameyang here was this another moment that caught the eye of the netizens. At the 43rd minute of the match, Arsenal's Héctor Bellerín's nutmeg to Liverpool's Sadio Mane went viral on social media. The winger's act went viral on social media and the fans hailed the Spanish player for the same and posted tweets praising the Arsenal player. Talking about the match, the Reds have had a maximum possession of the ball. Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020: Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah & Other Players to Watch Out in ARS vs LIV Football Match.

However, Jurgen Klopp's team do not have enough shots on target. The Reds had made 411 passes until the 65th minute of the match as opposed to Arsenal who has 294. The Reds has committed seven fouls.A few of them even trolled Sadio Mane after the 25-year-old's nutmeg. For now, let's have a look at the nutmeg and the tweets on social media below:

Another one

Hector Bellerin nutmegging Sadio Mane? Yes please. — Pain In The Arsenal (at 🏡) (@PainInThArsenal) August 29, 2020

That nutmeg

That nutmeg from Hector Bellerin on Mane 😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/j6ROAlsPQ5 — Andy Darks (@abi_darks) August 29, 2020

Vintage

Vintage Hector Bellerin is back man pic.twitter.com/WqVpObqBvr — Nick 🦇 (@_Mikelangel0) August 29, 2020

Last one

At the 73rd minute of the match, Arsenal leads the game by 1-0. From Arsenal, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita were the ones who had been substituted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).