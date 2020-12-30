Hyderabad FC is all set to take FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2020-21. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The two teams would want to win this game and gain momentum on the ISL 2020-21 points table. FC Goa is placed on number six of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 11 points whereas Hyderabad FC is on number eight with nine points. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players for the ISL game which are expected to do well in the match and the list will help you build you Dream11 team. Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs FCG in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Igor Angulo

By now, we all know that Igor is quite an important name for the team. With eight goals in eight games so far in the ISL 2020-21, Angulo is expected to do well once again for the team. Do make sure to pick him in your Dream11 team.

Aridane Santana

The Hyderabad FC forward is creating a lot of ripples in ISL circuit with his goal-scoring abilities. With four goals and six matches, Santana has established himself as goal-scorer for the ISL.

Jorge Mendoza

With two goals from five matches, Jorge is one of the reliable names for the FC Goa. He is a must-pick name in your Dream11 ISL team. He has a decent passing accuracy of about 59 per cent.

Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan Narzary is yet another name that has done well for Hyderabad FC. Spending about 619 minutes on the field from seven games, the HFC midfielder has scored one goal and has a decent passing accuracy of about 65 per cent.

Sanson Pereira

Having spent 91 minutes in a couple of games, the FC Goa defender has been quite fruitful for the Gaurs. He has so far scored no goals but has an amazing passing accuracy of almost 81 per cent. Do include him in your playing XI.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Both teams would leave no stone unturned to win the match. Stay tuned to space for more updates about the match.

