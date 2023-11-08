AC Milan will go head to head against PSG in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group F which is also being considered as a Group of Death, its match will be played at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy and it will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 8. The live telecast of the AC Milan vs PSG football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the AC Milan vs PSG match. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Bayern Munich Hosts Galatasaray at Allianz Arena After Der Klassiker Win

AC Milan vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming

The #UCL Group Stage enters its second half and every point is even more crucial 😬 💥 Who will take a giant stride towards the knockout stages? 👀 ⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/viwEm1V6gN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2023

