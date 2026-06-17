How to Watch Argentina vs Algeria Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling football, and Wednesday, June 17, brings another exciting Group Stage clash as Argentina takes on Algeria. Defending champions Argentina will look to assert their dominance early in Group J, while Algeria will be eager to make a statement in their return to the global showpiece after a 12-year absence. This match promises to be a captivating encounter for football enthusiasts worldwide. Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Argentina vs Algeria Kick-off Time in India

For fans in India, the Argentina vs Algeria Group J match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 6:30 AM IST.

Where to Watch Argentina vs Algeria Live Streaming in India

Indian viewers have comprehensive options to catch all the FIFA World Cup 2026 action:

TV Telecast: All matches, including Argentina vs Algeria, will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels.

All matches, including Argentina vs Algeria, will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels. Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live via the Zee5 app and website. A subscription to Zee5 is required to access the live coverage.

Argentina vs Algeria Global Broadcast Information

Here's how football fans in other major regions can tune into the Argentina vs Algeria match:

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) USA FOX, FS1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX One, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (English); Peacock (Spanish) UK BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, ITV4 BBC iPlayer, ITVX (Free-to-air) Canada TSN, CTV (English); RDS, RDS2 (French) TSN app, TSN+, CTV App, Crave (select games) Australia SBS, SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand (Free-to-air)

Argentina vs Algeria Venue Details

This Group J encounter between Argentina and Algeria will take place at the Kansas City Stadium (also known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

What's at Stake?

As Argentina begins its title defense, a strong start against Algeria is crucial to build momentum in Group J. Lionel Messi and his squad will be looking for a convincing victory to set the tone for their campaign. Algeria, on the other hand, will aim to pull off an upset, showcasing their potential as dark horses in the tournament. A positive result against the reigning champions would significantly boost their chances of advancing from the Group Stage and send a clear message to their competitors. The Group Stage is always a battle for early points, and both teams will leave it all on the field to secure a favourable position.

Don't miss a moment of the action as Argentina and Algeria lock horns in what promises to be a compelling FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J fixture. Tune in to witness football history unfold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).