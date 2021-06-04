Argentine will continue their bid to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on Chile in the latest round of CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Both sides have had very contrasting qualifying campaigns so far. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Chile, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Prepares for Argentina vs Chile 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Argentina have been brilliant under Lionel Scaloni, holding an unbeaten record in their last eleven games in all competitions and would hope to continue that run. Meanwhile, Chile head into this game on the back of some poor results, having won three of their previous eleven games and will be hoping to put an end to that. Argentine are currently second in the points table while Chile sit on sixth.

When Argentina vs Chile 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Argentina vs Chile, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on June 04 (Friday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. The game is set to start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Argentina vs Chile 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Chile match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. However, Fans in India will be able to watch the Argentina vs Chile, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming on FanCode website or app but need to pay a nominal fee frost to enjoy the live action.

