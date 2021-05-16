Athletic Club take on Real Madrid in the La Liga 2020-21 match. Athletic Club are on ninth spot on the La Liga 2020-21 points table while Real Madrid are comfortably on second spot. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live streaming online and TV telecast details in India then scroll down for all the important details. ATH vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches with three wins. Athletic Club, on the other hand, have two wins and a defeat against their name in their last five outings. Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Set To Step Away At The End Of Season.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the San Mames and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

